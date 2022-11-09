KARACHI: Quetta Gladiator has launched its first digital art for auction to raise funds for the flood-affected people of Pakistan and has become Pakistan’s first cricketing franchise ever to enter into the Web3, a statement said.

The franchise partnered with HashPotato, a company that helps other brands enter Web3 and explore new technologies to scale their businesses, to launch their first-ever digital collectible.

The art, “Purple Sword”, is a three-dimensional art of a bat, for which the auction date is yet to be revealed.

The auction money will be used to help flood-hit people of Pakistan, while the highest bidder will be provided with utilities including a physical bat signed by the entire team of Quetta Gladiators, including Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shahid Afridi.

They will also be provided with one free VIP ticket for every season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), one team shirt for every season of the PSL, special mention on all the social media accounts of the Quetta Gladiators and three free mint slots for the upcoming digital collections.

Quetta Gladiators and HashPotato plan to work together in the future. After completing this auction, they aim to launch the entire collections to cater to the utilities of cricket fans and digital collectible enthusiasts.

