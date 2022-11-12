PESHAWAR: Rs 100 Prize bond draw list will be held on 15th November, 2022 at Peshawar.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Also read: Rs. 1500 Prize bond draw: date and venue

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000 /- will be awarded to each of the 1199 lucky winners.

Rs 100 Prize bond draw: date and venue

Advertisement

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 100 Peshawar 15-11-2022 700,000 PKR 200,000 PKR 1,000 PKR The results of the prize bond will be published on Bolnews as well.