Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 1500 Prize bond draw: date and venue

Rs. 1500 Prize bond draw: date and venue

Articles
Advertisement
Rs. 1500 Prize bond draw: date and venue
Advertisement

KARACHI: Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list will be held on 15th November, 2022 at Karachi.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs3,000,000  while three prizes of Rs1,000,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs18,500 /- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

Rs 1500 Prize bond draw: date and venue

Advertisement
Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 1500Faisalabad15-11-20223,000,000 PKR1,000,000 PKR18,500 PKR
Advertisement

The results of the prize bond will be published on Bolnews as well.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 16th Feb 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 16th Feb 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 16th Feb 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 16th Feb 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 16th Feb 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 16th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 16th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 16th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 16th Feb 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 16th Feb 2023
The Future Summit starts in Karachi
The Future Summit starts in Karachi
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story