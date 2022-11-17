SAR TO PKR – Today’s Saudi Riyal to PKR – 18 Nov 2022

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.13 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 59.21 . Updated on, 18 Nov 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan..

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today59.1359.21

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD227.25229.5
EuroEUR243.5246
British PoundGBP279.2282
UAE DirhamAED64.765.3
Saudi RiyalSAR62.663.2
Kuwaiti DinarKWD720.84725.84
Canadian DollarCAD166.47167.82
Australian DollarAUD149.49150.74
Omani RiyalOMR576.63581.13
Japanese YenJPY1.61.64
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.8649.31
Qatari RiyalQAR60.8661.36
Bahrain DinarBHD590.47594.97
Thai BhatTHB6.236.33
Chinese YuanCNY31.3231.57
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.3128.66
Danish KroneDKK31.0231.37
New Zealand DollarNZD136.75137.95
Singapore DollarSGD161.7163
Norwegians KroneNOK22.2322.53
Swedish KronaSEK21.2321.53
Swiss FrancCHF235.05236.8
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

