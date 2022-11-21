Advertisement
  SAR TO PKR – Today's Saudi Riyal to PKR – 22 Nov 2022
SAR TO PKR – Today’s Saudi Riyal to PKR – 22 Nov 2022

Today’s Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan –

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.48 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 59.56 . Updated on, 22 Nov 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today59.4859.56

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD228.75231
EuroEUR242244.5
British PoundGBP278.7281
UAE DirhamAED6565.6
Saudi RiyalSAR6363.6
Kuwaiti DinarKWD722.53727.53
Canadian DollarCAD166.7168.05
Australian DollarAUD149150.25
Omani RiyalOMR579.45583.95
Japanese YenJPY1.651.7
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.0149.46
Qatari RiyalQAR61.361.8
Bahrain DinarBHD593.39597.89
Thai BhatTHB6.226.32
Chinese YuanCNY31.3531.6
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.5328.88
Danish KroneDKK30.9731.32
New Zealand DollarNZD137.26138.46
Singapore DollarSGD162.14163.44
Norwegians KroneNOK21.922.2
Swedish KronaSEK20.9821.28
Swiss FrancCHF233.68235.43
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

