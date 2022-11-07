Advertisement
  • Saudi Riyal to PKR – Today’s SAR to PKR – 08 Nov 2022
Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 58.95 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 59.03. Updated on, 08 Nov 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today58.9559.03

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225.5227.75
EuroEUR233233.25
British PoundGBP266.5269
UAE DirhamAED65.265.8
Saudi RiyalSAR62.963.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD714.26719.26
Canadian DollarCAD164.64165.99
Australian DollarAUD143.34144.59
Omani RiyalOMR576.72581.22
Japanese YenJPY1.531.58
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.7447.19
Qatari RiyalQAR60.9761.47
Bahrain DinarBHD590.22594.72
Thai BhatTHB5.956.05
Chinese YuanCNY30.8631.11
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.2728.62
Danish KroneDKK29.730.05
New Zealand DollarNZD131.55132.75
Singapore DollarSGD158.11159.41
Norwegians KroneNOK21.6621.96
Swedish KronaSEK20.3120.61
Swiss FrancCHF222.36224.11
Indian RupeeINR2.712.79

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

