Saudi Riyal to PKR – Today’s SAR to PKR – 19 Nov 2022

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.29 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 59.37. Updated on, 19 Nov 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 59.29 59.37

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 227.75 229.95 Euro EUR 244 246.25 British Pound GBP 279 281.5 UAE Dirham AED 64.5 65.1 Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 722.19 727.19 Canadian Dollar CAD 166.66 168.01 Australian Dollar AUD 148.26 149.51 Omani Riyal OMR 577.79 582.29 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.64 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.87 49.32 Qatari Riyal QAR 61.12 61.62 Bahrain Dinar BHD 591.7 596.2 Thai Bhat THB 6.18 6.28 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.09 31.34 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.43 28.78 Danish Krone DKK 30.93 31.28 New Zealand Dollar NZD 135.65 136.85 Singapore Dollar SGD 161.49 162.79 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.9 22.2 Swedish Krona SEK 20.9 21.2 Swiss Franc CHF 233.19 234.94 Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8

Advertisement BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website. Advertisement