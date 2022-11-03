Shadow chancellor to warn that another interest rate rise would affect businesses.

It may include households and the economy.

She warns that escalating costs may force many business owners to decide whether to continue.

Advertisement

At the Anthropy conference in Cornwall today, Labor’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will warn that another interest rate rise at 12:00 would affect businesses, households, and economic growth.

Saying: “Rising interest rates will increase mortgage payments for already-strapped families. Business funding will increase.”

She warns that escalating costs may force many business owners to decide whether to continue.

Ms. Reeves will also argue that “poor growth, low productivity and underinvestment and rising inequality” make the UK vulnerable to economic shocks and require a “new spirit of partnership” between government and business.

Also Read Night of torrential rain: Flood warnings are in effect across the UK There are many flood alerts in effect around the nation. It is...