SSGC rebuts claims of suspending gas to industrial sector

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has refuted the claims of the suspension of gas supplies to the industrial sector, a statement said on Monday.

The letters to the industrial customers have been misinterpreted by the industrial and trade organisations through their media statements that need to be clarified, the gas utility added.

“The SSGC has written letters to each industrial customer using gas for power generation for the suspension of gas supplies for power generation, and not for their regular usage,” the SSGC noted.

In the view of the widening demand and supply gap especially with the drop in mercury, the company implements the government’s Gas Load Management Plan whereby it gives top most priority to the domestic and commercial sector for supplying gas, especially those living in Balochistan where demand for gas increases manifolds due to space and water heating needs.

This situation is further compounded by the fact that gas reserves are depleting at a faster pace with an annual rate of 10 per cent that further places pressure on the company’s line pack system.

“As part of this plan, gas supplies to all local industrial customers for their use for power generation are being suspended for three and a half months, i.e., from November 15, 2022 to February 28, 2023.

Additionally, 50 per cent reductions in the supplies of export industrial units for their power generation will also be suspended for the same period,” SSGC said.

These closures are in line with the contract signed between the SSGC and each individual industrial customer that states that, “Gas supply will be provided by the company on ‘as and when available basis’, only during the period from March to November each year.

The consumer will make dual firing arrangements to avoid loss of production as and when gas is not available during March to November and also during December to February when the company will keep the consumer’s gas supply disconnected at his cost, each year.”

The volume of gas curtailed from this arrangement would be diverted to domestic customers to cater their enhanced gas loads in the context of the winter season.

The gas saved, approximately 160mmcfd, will then be diverted to Balochistan where supply of additional gas is a must for the survival of human lives, as gas serves as a lifeline for the majority of the population.

