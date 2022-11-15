Tesla claims to support police investigation into fatal crash in China

Tesla says it will support Chinese police in their investigation.

Local media reported that two people died and three were injured.

The incident was one of the top trending topics on Weibo social media network.

According to local news channel, who posted a video of the high-speed car collision into other cars and a bicycle on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong, two people were killed: a motorcycle and a high school student.

The incident was one of the top trending topics on the Weibo social media network on Sunday, and China is Tesla’s second-largest market.

According to traffic police and an unknown relative of the driver, the 55-year-old had problems with the brake pedal as he prepared to pull over in front of his family’s store, but the cause of the incident in Chaozhou city has not been determined, according to media.

Tesla claimed that videos showed the car’s brake lights not being on while it was moving at a high rate of speed, and that its data revealed problems such a lack of action to apply the brakes at any point during the ride.

In the county where the accident occurred, Raoping, calls to the police were unanswered on Sunday.

Brake failure concerns against Tesla have previously surfaced in China.

According to the company’s statement to media, a Chinese car owner was ordered by a court to publicly apologise and pay the company after it determined that comments he had made to the media concerning problems with his brakes were false and had damaged Tesla’s brand.

At the Shanghai auto show last year, a disgruntled customer scaled the roof of a Tesla to express her displeasure with the way the firm handled her concerns about defective brakes that led to a car accident. The incident generated considerable social media buzz.

In that case, Tesla claimed that speeding offences were to blame for her accident but made a commitment to enhance the way it handled consumer complaints.

