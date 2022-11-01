Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan – 01 Nov 2022

Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan – 01 Nov 2022

Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan –

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 01 Nov, 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 01 Nov 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225.5228
EuroEUR229231
British PoundGBP266269
UAE DirhamAED65.466
Saudi RiyalSAR61.562.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD712.92717.92
Canadian DollarCAD163.19164.54
Australian DollarAUD143.04144.29
Omani RiyalOMR573.64578.14
Japanese YenJPY1.151.21
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.8547.3
Qatari RiyalQAR60.6861.18
Bahrain DinarBHD587.45591.95
Thai BhatTHB5.855.95
Chinese YuanCNY30.5630.81
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.1428.49
Danish KroneDKK29.6429.99
New Zealand DollarNZD129.08130.28
Singapore DollarSGD156.91158.21
Norwegians KroneNOK21.5521.85
Swedish KronaSEK20.1920.49
Swiss FrancCHF223.14224.89
Indian RupeeINR2.682.76

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

