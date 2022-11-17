Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan – 17 Nov 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 17 Nov 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 225.4 227.65 Euro EUR 242.5 245 British Pound GBP 276.3 279 UAE Dirham AED 64.4 65 Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 719.56 724.56 Canadian Dollar CAD 166.79 168.14 Australian Dollar AUD 150.18 151.43 Omani Riyal OMR 576.27 580.77 Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.6 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.82 49.27 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.86 61.36 Bahrain Dinar BHD 589.2 593.7 Thai Bhat THB 6.23 6.33 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.44 31.69 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.31 28.66 Danish Krone DKK 30.89 31.24 New Zealand Dollar NZD 136.75 137.95 Singapore Dollar SGD 161.7 163 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.23 22.53 Swedish Krona SEK 21.23 21.53 Swiss Franc CHF 234.54 236.29 Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82

