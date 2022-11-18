Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan – 18 Nov 2022

Articles
KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 18 Nov 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 18 Nov 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD227.25229.5
EuroEUR243.5246
British PoundGBP279.2282
UAE DirhamAED64.765.3
Saudi RiyalSAR62.663.2
Kuwaiti DinarKWD720.84725.84
Canadian DollarCAD166.47167.82
Australian DollarAUD149.49150.74
Omani RiyalOMR576.63581.13
Japanese YenJPY1.61.64
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.8649.31
Qatari RiyalQAR60.8661.36
Bahrain DinarBHD590.47594.97
Thai BhatTHB6.236.33
Chinese YuanCNY31.3231.57
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.3128.66
Danish KroneDKK31.0231.37
New Zealand DollarNZD136.75137.95
Singapore DollarSGD161.7163
Norwegians KroneNOK22.2322.53
Swedish KronaSEK21.2321.53
Swiss FrancCHF235.05236.8
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

