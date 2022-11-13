Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal are expecting a child soon

They were spotted on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 set recently.

Salman let slip a major hint about the upcoming arrival of a child to Varun and Natasha Dalal.

Natasha is expecting their first child.

To get the word out about his new film, Bhediya, Varun Dhawan is working tirelessly on publicity right now. In the Amar Kaushik-directed film, he will reunite with Kriti Sanon. As a team, they have launched an advertising campaign. They were spotted on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 set recently. In the midst of their playful banter, Salman let slip a major hint about the upcoming arrival of a child to Varun and Natasha Dalal.

Salman was seen engaging in a lighthearted game with Varun and Kriti. Both actors were forced to participate in a Salman-themed game because of their adoration for the actor. After blindfolding Varun and Kriti, they asked them to guess Salman’s film by what they were holding. Since the film was called Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman presented them with a stuffed tiger as a promotional item. Later, the celebrity handed the toy to Varun, saying, “Yeh aapke bacche ke liye.” Varun replied, “Baccha huya nahi hai abhi.” and Bhaijaan said, “Yeh aaya hai toh baccha bhi aa hi jaega.” Since then, speculation has been rife among his followers that Varun and Natasha are expecting their first child.

Alia Bhatt, one of his co-stars, and actor Ranbir Kapoor recently became parents to a baby girl. The couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a daughter on November 12. It remains to be seen if Varun, too, will soon make some kind of noteworthy announcement.

Bhediya, starring Varun and Kriti, also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The scheduled release date for the film is November 25, 2022.

Varun will next appear in Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. While Kriti stars opposite Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu co-star in The Crew.

