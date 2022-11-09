XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 10th Nov 2022

The top 100 cryptocurrencies, in particular, are being followed by a gloomy cloud that is wallowing in the price of XRP. The international money transfer cryptocurrency is drifting 5.7% down on its daily time frame chart as bulls rush to defend support, located around $0.4280.

The biggest meme coin, DOGE, has been eclipsed by XRP, which is now the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market valuation. The cross-border payments token has a $22 billion market share compared to Dogecoin’s $14 billion.

These two coins have gained a lot of investor interest as a result of the numerous improvements made within their separate ecosystems over the past several weeks. The XRP Army believes that in the legal dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ripple has the best chance of winning (SEC).

As a result, more enthusiasts of cryptocurrencies are backing XRP, and according to analysts, it will surpass $1 before the end of 2022, setting the way for another leap to its all-time high of $3.40.

In addition, Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter restored interest in Dogecoin. The world’s richest man and the CEO of the microblogging network have proposed integrating DOGE into Twitter. Musk’s enthusiasm for the meme coin has caused Dogecoin’s price to rise by 73.70% over the last two weeks and by 67.60% over the last three months.

XRP Price Today

DATE XRP USD Today 01 $0.3525 Advertisement XRP Price Prediction The real-time price of XRP is currently $0.352535 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume is currently $4,027,679,364 USD. Our XRP to USD pricing is always up to date with real-time updates. During the past day, XRP has experienced a loss of 12.62 percent. The current position on CoinMarketCap is number seven, and the live market cap is in the amount of $17,702,658,594 USD. There are a total of 50,215,300,844 XRP coins available for circulation, with a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000,000 XRP coins.