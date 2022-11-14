XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 15th Nov 2022

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized, open-source technology, was introduced in 2021. The XRP Ledger offers advantages such as low transaction costs ($0.0002 on average), quick settlement times (3-5 seconds), scalability (1,500 transactions per second), and inherently green characteristics. The first decentralized exchange (DEX) and unique tokenization functionalities are also included in the XRP Ledger technology. The XRP Ledger has successfully closed 70 million ledgers since its launch in 2012.

The value of XRP is now having a negative impact on the price of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency used for international money transfers is currently down 5.7% from where it was only one day ago on its daily time frame chart, but bulls are still holding the $0.4280 support level.

After surpassing DOGE, which had been the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, XRP has risen to the seventh spot as the most valuable cryptocurrency. The cross-border payments token is worth $22 billion, which is a lot more than Dogecoin, which is only around $14 billion.

Due to recent developments in the ecosystems that sustain each of these two cryptocurrencies separately, investors have shown interest in them. The XRP Army believes that Ripple has the best chance of defeating the SEC. This is the XRP Army’s prevailing opinion.

Market analysts anticipate that the price of XRP will surpass $1 by the end of 2022, opening the door for an additional ascent to $3.40. Among crypto aficionados, XRP is becoming more and more well-liked.

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency known as dogecoin was given a second chance at life after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. The head of Twitter, who is also the richest person on earth, proposed merging DOGE. Musk’s enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency has directly led to a 73.70% increase in price in only two weeks and a 67.60% increase in just three months for Dogecoin.

XRP Price Today

DATE XRP USD Today 01 $0.3497 XRP Price Prediction With a 24-hour trading volume of $1,977,934,747 USD, the current live XRP price is $0.349750 USD. Our XRP to USD exchange rate is constantly updated. In the previous day, XRP has increased by 1.95%. With a live market cap of $17,568,764,219 USD, CoinMarketCap currently ranks #7. It has a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins and a circulating supply of 50,232,406,634 XRP coins. Also Read XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 13th Nov 2022 The price of the top 100 cryptocurrencies is now being impacted negatively...