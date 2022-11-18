XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 19th Nov 2022

In 2021, the decentralised, open-source XRP Ledger (XRPL) technology was introduced. The XRP Ledger has benefits such as low transaction fees ($0.0002 on average), short settlement times (3-5 seconds), scalability (1,500 transactions per second), and naturally eco-friendly properties. Additionally, the XRP Ledger technology includes the first decentralised exchange (DEX) and unique tokenization capabilities. Since its debut in 2012, the XRP Ledger has successfully closed 70 million ledgers.

Currently, the value of XRP has a negative effect on the prices of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. On its daily time frame chart, the cryptocurrency utilised for international money transfers is currently 5.7% lower than it was a day ago, although bulls continue to defend the $0.4280 support level.

After overcoming DOGE, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, XRP has ascended to seventh place as the most valued cryptocurrency, surpassing DOGE in the process. The cross-border payments token is valued as $22 billion, which is significantly more than Dogecoin’s $14 billion.

Investors have demonstrated interest in these two cryptocurrencies as a result of recent changes to the ecosystems that support each of them separately. According to the XRP Army, Ripple has the best chance of defeating the SEC. This is the prevalent viewpoint of the XRP Army.

Analysts forecast that the price of XRP would surpass $1 by the end of 2022, allowing for a further increase to $3.40. Among crypto enthusiasts, XRP is getting increasingly popular.

XRP Price Today

XRP Price Prediciton The real-time price of XRP is currently $0.381588 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume is at $996,554,402 USD. Our XRP to USD pricing is always up to date with real-time updates. Over the past 24 hours, XRP has seen a gain of 1.10 percent. The current position on CoinMarketCap is number seven, and the live market cap is currently equal to $19,193,377,354 USD. There are a total of 50,298,735,565 XRP coins available for circulation, with a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000,000 XRP coins.