XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 29th Nov 2022

2021 debuted the decentralised, open-source XRP Ledger (XRPL). The XRP Ledger has low transaction fees ($0.0002), rapid settlement times (3-5 seconds), scalability (1,500 transactions per second), and green attributes. XRP Ledger features the first decentralised exchange (DEX) and unique tokenization. Since 2012, 70 million XRP Ledgers have been closed.

XRP’s value is hurting the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The international money transfer cryptocurrency is down 5.7% from a day ago, although bulls are maintaining the $0.4280 support level.

XRP has surpassed DOGE to become the seventh-most valuable cryptocurrency. Cross-border payments token is $22 billion, compared to Dogecoin’s $14 billion.

Investors are interested in these two cryptocurrencies due to recent ecosystem changes. XRP Army believes Ripple can beat SEC. The XRP Army agrees.

Analysts predict XRP will top $1 by 2022, paving the door to a $3.40 rise. XRP is popular among crypto enthusiasts.

XRP Price Today

DATEXRPUSD
Today01
$0.3841

XRP Price Prediction

At the time of writing, the current market price of XRP is $0.384308 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume is $1,136,774,155 USD. Our XRP to USD pricing is always up to date with real-time updates. During the past day, XRP has had a decline of 4.44%. The current position on CoinMarketCap is number seven, and the live market cap is currently equal to $19,330,206,290 USD. There are a total of 50,298,735,565 XRP coins available for circulation, with a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000,000 XRP coins.

