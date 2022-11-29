Advertisement
  XRP Price Prediction: Today's Ripple Price, 30th Nov 2022
Articles
The open-source, decentralised XRP Ledger made its debut in 2021. (XRPL). Low transaction costs ($0.0002), quick settlement times (3-5 seconds), scalability (1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly features are all features of the XRP Ledger. The first decentralised exchange (DEX) and distinctive tokenization are hallmarks of XRP Ledger. 70 million XRP Ledgers have been closed since 2012.

The top 100 cryptocurrencies are suffering from XRP’s value. The cryptocurrency for international money transfers is down 5.7% from a day ago, although bulls are still holding the $0.4280 support level.

As the seventh-most valuable cryptocurrency, XRP has surpassed DOGE. Compared to Dogecoin’s $14 billion, the value of cross-border payments token is $22 billion.

Due to recent ecosystem changes, investors are interested in these two cryptocurrencies. The XRP Army thinks Ripple can defeat the SEC. XRP Army concurs.

According to analysts, XRP will surpass $1 by 2022, opening the door to a gain of $3.40. XRP is well-liked by fans of cryptocurrencies.

XRP Price Today

DATEXRPUSD
Today01
$0.3924666

XRP Price Prediction

On Monday, the price of Ripple’s XRP coin plunged significantly along with the decline in the overall cryptocurrency markets due to risk-averse macro movements. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP/USD was last trading around $0.39, down about 3.4% over the previous 24 hours. With a market value decline of just about $1.5 billion, this brings the cryptocurrency’s losses since last Friday to almost 7.0%.

After failing to overcome significant resistance in the $0.41-42 range, represented by the highs from July and the lows from late September/mid-October, XRP’s upward momentum stalled last Friday.

After failing to overcome the $0.41–$0.42 resistance region, XRP/USD loses momentum.

The sudden collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX earlier this month has continued to put pressure on the cryptocurrency, along with a large portion of the rest of the market.

XRP had been trading in the upper $0.40s/$0.50 range before FTX’s sudden collapse, which was brought on by quick user withdrawals that revealed the exchange had misallocated its users’ deposits.

