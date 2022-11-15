Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yen’s fall hurts Japan’s economy

Yen’s fall hurts Japan’s economy

Articles
Advertisement
Yen’s fall hurts Japan’s economy

Yen’s fall hurts Japan’s economy

Advertisement
  • Japan’s economy unexpectedly shrank for the first time in a year.
  • GDP decreased 1.2% annually.
  • A weak yen caused many to cut back on spending.
Advertisement

Japan’s economy unexpectedly shrank for the first time in a year due to rising costs.

Three months to September, GDP decreased 1.2% annually.

Fears of a global slowdown and a weak yen caused many to cut back on spending.

The world’s third-largest economy is expected to avoid recession this year.

Darren Tay, Japan economist at Capital Economics, believes the economy will expand by 2022.

Virus dangers and growing inflation will hamper the Japanese economy’s recovery, he noted.

Advertisement

Japan’s currency plummeted against the US dollar this year as the global economy slowed and inflation rose.

Last month, the yen touched 32-year lows versus the dollar, making imported goods more expensive for Japanese individuals and businesses.

The yen’s decline in recent months has been driven by interest rate differences.

Since March, the Fed has rapidly boosted its main interest rate to combat growing costs.

Bank of Japan’s key rate is below zero.

Investors prefer currencies with higher interest rates.

Advertisement

Less demand for lower-rate currencies causes them to lose value.

EY’s Nobuko Kobayashi noted that the currency’s drop is positive for Japanese exporters.

“For exporters, a weaker yen is favorable as it cuts down costs. For businesses that produce and locally serve global markets, the profit converted into yen is inflated,” she said.

Ms. Kobayashi remarked that a weak yen may help Japan attract foreign investment.

Also Read

30-year queue for Japanese beef croquettes
30-year queue for Japanese beef croquettes

Ordering frozen Kobe beef croquettes will take 30 years. These deep-fried potato...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Euro to PKR - Euro rate in Pakistan today - 20 February 2023
Euro to PKR - Euro rate in Pakistan today - 20 February 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 20th Feb 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 20th Feb 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 20th Feb 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 20th Feb 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 20th Feb 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 20th Feb 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 20th Feb 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 20th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 20th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 20th Feb 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story