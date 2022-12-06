Australia raises mortgage rates

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised the benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 3.1% on Tuesday.

Australia’s central bank boosted interest rates to a decade high to curb surging prices, straining mortgage borrowers.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 3.1% on Tuesday.

With six previous raises since May, the increase adds $672 to the monthly cost of a mortgage.

The move followed a smaller-than-expected quarter-point raise in October, which varied from the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive attitude.

Philip Lowe, RBA governor, said inflation was too high at 6.9%, over the aim of 2-3%.

Strong domestic demand relative to the economy’s ability to supply that need also plays a role, Lowe added.

Lowe expects inflation to reach 8% in the fourth quarter before dropping next year.

“The board expects to raise interest rates further, but it’s not on a pre-set course,” he said. It monitors the global economy, household consumption, and wage and price-setting.

He added that the central bank will do “everything is necessary” to return inflation to target.

The RBA emphasized the tight labor market, with unemployment at 3.4% in October — the lowest since 1974 — and many employers struggling to hire.

There are indicators rate hikes are slowing the economy.

Australia’s inflation slowed to 6.9% in October, while home prices fell for the seventh straight month in November, reducing household wealth and reducing consumer confidence and consumption.

