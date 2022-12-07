BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 8th Dec 2022

On November 8, when the price of Bitcoin fell beneath a crucial support level of $16,900, the Bitcoin market turned bearish. Because of the breach of the rising trendline, there is now more selling pressure on Bitcoin, which could cause it to fall as low as $16,500.

In order to comprehend the potential repercussions of this event, it is critical to take into account the market’s fundamentals.

Today Bitcoin Price

DATE BTC USD Today 01 16,814.67

Bitcoin Price Prediction

The 24-hour trading volume for bitcoin is $21 billion, and the price is at $16,856. Today, the price of BTC and Ethereum, the second-place cryptocurrency, are both down little more than 1%.

The BTC/USD pair has fallen below the previous support level of $16,900, which is now functioning as resistance due to the strong US dollar. In this case, BTC might drop as low as $16,500, the next support level, or perhaps lower.

A bullish breakout over $16,900, on the other hand, might expose the BTC price to levels of $17,200 or $17,350.

