Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Business
  • Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 06 Dec 2022
Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 06 Dec 2022

Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 06 Dec 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 06 Dec 2022

Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 06 Dec 2022

Advertisement

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 06 Dec 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 06 Dec 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD229.5231.5
EuroEUR250252.5
British PoundGBP293295.8
UAE DirhamAED65.365.8
Saudi RiyalSAR63.263.8
Kuwaiti DinarKWD730.16735.16
Canadian DollarCAD166.23167.58
Australian DollarAUD152.24153.49
Omani RiyalOMR581.45585.95
Japanese YenJPY1.91.94
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.9950.44
Qatari RiyalQAR61.562
Bahrain DinarBHD595.37599.87
Thai BhatTHB6.266.36
Chinese YuanCNY31.8532.1
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.7429.09
Danish KroneDKK31.7332.08
New Zealand DollarNZD139.22140.42
Singapore DollarSGD165.62166.92
Norwegians KroneNOK22.6522.95
Swedish KronaSEK21.4621.76
Swiss FrancCHF239.14240.89
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
EUR TO PKR - Today Euro rate in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
EUR TO PKR - Today Euro rate in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
GBP TO PKR - Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
GBP TO PKR - Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
USD TO PKR - Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
USD TO PKR - Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
AED TO PKR - Today's UAE Dirham to PKR - 07 Dec 2022
AED TO PKR - Today's UAE Dirham to PKR - 07 Dec 2022
SAR TO PKR - Today's Saudi Riyal to PKR - 07 Dec 2022
SAR TO PKR - Today's Saudi Riyal to PKR - 07 Dec 2022
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story