Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 06 Dec 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 06 Dec 2022.

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 06 Dec 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 229.5 231.5 Euro EUR 250 252.5 British Pound GBP 293 295.8 UAE Dirham AED 65.3 65.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 63.2 63.8 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 730.16 735.16 Canadian Dollar CAD 166.23 167.58 Australian Dollar AUD 152.24 153.49 Omani Riyal OMR 581.45 585.95 Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.94 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.99 50.44 Qatari Riyal QAR 61.5 62 Bahrain Dinar BHD 595.37 599.87 Thai Bhat THB 6.26 6.36 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.85 32.1 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.74 29.09 Danish Krone DKK 31.73 32.08 New Zealand Dollar NZD 139.22 140.42 Singapore Dollar SGD 165.62 166.92 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.65 22.95 Swedish Krona SEK 21.46 21.76 Swiss Franc CHF 239.14 240.89 Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.