Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 7th Dec 2022

Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Mana TO USD converted price you can find here

Decentraland price today Is $0.4126628 USD

DATE Mana USD Today 1 $0.4126628

Decentraland Price Prediction:

MANA’s most recent market forecast has been pessimistic. In the last three months, mana has dropped by more than 50%, 32% in the previous month, and 16.82% in the last seven days.

MANA experienced a significant drop after reaching a high of $0.7448 on November 5, which lasted until November 9, when it made a small retracement close to the $0.43 barrier level. The price then broke through the resistance zone and has been falling ever since.

Both the MACD and the 200-day moving average show a long-term decline. Higher time frames, on the other hand, exhibit consolidated price activity; a breakout at the top would signal the start of a bullish trend.

Analysts are optimistic about the future of Decentraland and the metaverse (MANA). In 2023, prices are expected to average $1.09, rising to $2.25 in 2025.

