E-Pay Punjab fetches Rs135 billion revenue

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs135 billion to date through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts, a statement said.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider chaired a progress review meeting, where he said that e-Pay Punjab has facilitated the citizens in paying their taxes online on the move or from the comfort of their homes.

PITB Director General IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and team also attended the meeting. The participants of the meeting were apprised that online transactions through e-Pay Punjab have crossed the 24 million mark.

The Punjab government has so far collected Rs83 billion as sales tax, Rs16 billion as token tax, Rs5 billion as traffic challan, Rs16 billion as property tax and over Rs354 million in lieu of e-challan.

E-Pay Punjab, developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1Link, has been offering online payment of 24 taxes and levies for 11 different government departments across Punjab.

Advertisement

It allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile phone banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa and other microfinance banks.

Also Read E-Pay Punjab collects over Rs90 billion tax revenue KARACHI: E-Pay Punjab has collected over Rs90 billion tax revenue through 17...