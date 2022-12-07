Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
E-Pay Punjab fetches Rs135 billion revenue

E-Pay Punjab fetches Rs135 billion revenue

Articles
Advertisement
E-Pay Punjab fetches Rs135 billion revenue

E-Pay Punjab fetches Rs135 billion revenue

Advertisement

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs135 billion to date through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts, a statement said.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider chaired a progress review meeting, where he said that e-Pay Punjab has facilitated the citizens in paying their taxes online on the move or from the comfort of their homes.

PITB Director General IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and team also attended the meeting. The participants of the meeting were apprised that online transactions through e-Pay Punjab have crossed the 24 million mark.

The Punjab government has so far collected Rs83 billion as sales tax, Rs16 billion as token tax, Rs5 billion as traffic challan, Rs16 billion as property tax and over Rs354 million in lieu of e-challan.

E-Pay Punjab, developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1Link, has been offering online payment of 24 taxes and levies for 11 different government departments across Punjab.

Advertisement

It allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile phone banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa and other microfinance banks.

Also Read

E-Pay Punjab collects over Rs90 billion tax revenue
E-Pay Punjab collects over Rs90 billion tax revenue

KARACHI: E-Pay Punjab has collected over Rs90 billion tax revenue through 17...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Computer chips giants plan to invest $40bn in US plant
Computer chips giants plan to invest $40bn in US plant
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
EUR TO PKR - Today Euro rate in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
EUR TO PKR - Today Euro rate in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
GBP TO PKR - Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
GBP TO PKR - Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
USD TO PKR - Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
USD TO PKR - Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan - 07 Dec 2022
AED TO PKR - Today's UAE Dirham to PKR - 07 Dec 2022
AED TO PKR - Today's UAE Dirham to PKR - 07 Dec 2022
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story