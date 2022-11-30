ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 1st Dec 2022

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is likewise increasing in value and recently reached $1,270 after deviating from a symmetrical triangular pattern.

The value of the world’s cryptocurrencies grew by nearly 4% the day before to $853 billion, and major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 30. The total volume of the crypto market, in contrast, decreased by almost 1.0% during the past 24 hours to reach $47.37 billion.

DeFi’s whole 24-hour volume was $2.89 billion, or 6% of the total volume in the cryptocurrency market. The total 24-hour volume of the cryptocurrency market was $44.77 billion, or 94% of the total volume of all stablecoins.

Today’s Ethereum Price

DATE ETC USD Today 01 1,294.17 Advertisement Ethereum Price Prediction Ethereum currently has a price of $1,269 and a $8 billion 24-hour trading volume. During the previous day, Ethereum increased by around 5%. With a live market cap of $155 billion, CoinMarketCap presently holds the #2 position. There are currently 122,373,866 ETH coins in circulation. Ethereum has rallied in the last four hours after reaching $1,150, where it completed a 50% Fibonacci retracement. Ethereum formed a bullish engulfing candle above this, starting a significant rise. The ETH/USD pair has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour period at $1,200, and closing candles outside of this triangle pattern suggest the prospect of a significant rise. A break above this level might expose the ETH/USD pair to the $1,340 resistance level. On the upside, the pair may continue to advance until the next resistance level of $1,290/1,300. Advertisement Ethereum’s immediate support levels on the downside are $1,230 and $1,200. However, the 50-day moving average, RSI, and MACD are all in a purchasing zone, suggesting that the positive trend may continue. Look for a purchase trade that is worth more than $1,235 right now. Also Read Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 1st Dec 2022 Following the appearance of a proposal to combine its ecosystem with that...