  • GBP TO PKR – Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan – 07 Dec 2022
GBP TO PKR – Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan – 07 Dec 2022

Articles
GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 272.94 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is  273.30 . Updated on, 07 Dec 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today272.94273.30

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD229.25231.4
EuroEUR249.2252
British PoundGBP292.5295
UAE DirhamAED65.3565.9
Saudi RiyalSAR63.2563.85
Kuwaiti DinarKWD732737
Canadian DollarCAD166.23167.58
Australian DollarAUD152.24153.49
Omani RiyalOMR582.5587
Japanese YenJPY1.931.97
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.9950.44
Qatari RiyalQAR61.562
Bahrain DinarBHD596600.5
Thai BhatTHB6.266.36
Chinese YuanCNY31.8532.1
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.7429.09
Danish KroneDKK31.7332.08
New Zealand DollarNZD139.22140.42
Singapore DollarSGD165.62166.92
Norwegians KroneNOK22.6522.95
Swedish KronaSEK21.4621.76
Swiss FrancCHF239.14240.89
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

