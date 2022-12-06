Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi – 07 Dec 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 149000 on Wednesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 127800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 117149 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 136582.

Gold price in Pakistan, 07 Dec 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 149000.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 149000 Rs. 136582 Rs. 130375 Rs. 111750 per 10 Gram Rs. 127800 Rs. 117149 Rs. 111825 Rs. 95850 per Gram Gold Rs. 12780 Rs. 11715 Rs. 11183 Rs. 9585 per Ounce Rs. 362300 Rs. 332106 Rs. 317013 Rs. 271725 The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Advertisement Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.