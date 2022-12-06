Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 7th Dec 2022

Advertisement
Users can conduct transactions swiftly, securely, and economically with the use of the digital currency Litecoin (LTC).

The cryptocurrency was developed from Bitcoin, while having a number of key differences, including its hashing algorithm, maximum supply, average transaction time per block, and a few other features (BTC).

The foundation for this cryptocurrency was Bitcoin. Throughout the entire process, bitcoin was used to create the digital money (BTC).

Litecoin is the name of the digital currency that is suitable for point-of-sale (POS) systems and micropayments.

This is because to its comparatively quick block times and reasonable transaction fees. This is accurate given that among all digital currencies, Litecoin has the greatest user base.

On October 11, 2011, Litecoin was first made accessible to the general public through an open-source client that was stored on GitHub.

Litecoin had never before been available to the general public. Five days after the cryptocurrency’s initial launch, on October 15, 2011, the Litecoin Network opened its doors to the general public for the first time.

Since then, there are more methods than ever for businesses to profit from it, in addition to the fact that its market value has increased.

LTC Price Today

DATELTCUSD
Today01$ 77.92

LTC Price Prediction

The current market price for Litecoin is $76.28 USD, and the trading volume for the past 24 hours is $336,564,197 USD. Our BTC to USD price is always up to date with real-time updates. Litecoin has experienced a loss of 0.67% over the past 24 hours. The current position on CoinMarketCap is #13, and the total market cap is currently equal to $5,472,879,302 USD. There are currently 71,749,731 Litecoin coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 84,000,000 Litecoin coins available.

