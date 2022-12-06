Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 7th Dec 2022

The price forecast for Terra Luna Classic is optimistic as the LUNC/USD pair has found support at $0.000169, which is a support level that is also the upper end of an upward trendline. Due to liquidity issues at FTX, Genesis, and multiple other crypto exchanges, the cryptocurrency market has recently been difficult for investors, with the majority of cryptocurrencies failing to earn gains.
When compared to other high market-cap cryptocurrencies, Terra Classic (LUNC) had a slight price increase, defying the general trend.
Today’s Lunc Price
Luna Classic’s price today is $0.0001696 USD
Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction
LUNC’s price increased by more than 8% over the previous seven days, according to statistics from a source. It had a market cap of more than $1 billion and was trading at $0.000173 as of the time of this writing. Due to the market’s FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt), trade volume has fallen and has stayed below $1 billion.
After breaching the $0.00016 upward trendline support level, the LUNC/USD is now bearish. The negative trend might be carried all the way to the $0.00011 level by closing candles below this level.
The MACD predicts a bullish trend, whereas the RSI suggests a negative trend. The 50-day moving average, which is currently functioning as resistance, is also indicating a bearish trend below $0.00022. Although it is doubtful that LUNC will reach $3 anytime soon, a cross over $0.00016 can cause purchases to continue until $0.00027 or $0.00036.
Due to the fact that its presale is about to end, IMPT is also receiving attention in addition to LUNC.
