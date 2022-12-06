Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 7th Dec 2022

DATE Luna Classic USD Today 01 $ 0.0001696

Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction

LUNC’s price increased by more than 8% over the previous seven days, according to statistics from a source. It had a market cap of more than $1 billion and was trading at $0.000173 as of the time of this writing. Due to the market’s FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt), trade volume has fallen and has stayed below $1 billion.

After breaching the $0.00016 upward trendline support level, the LUNC/USD is now bearish. The negative trend might be carried all the way to the $0.00011 level by closing candles below this level.

The MACD predicts a bullish trend, whereas the RSI suggests a negative trend. The 50-day moving average, which is currently functioning as resistance, is also indicating a bearish trend below $0.00022. Although it is doubtful that LUNC will reach $3 anytime soon, a cross over $0.00016 can cause purchases to continue until $0.00027 or $0.00036.

Due to the fact that its presale is about to end, IMPT is also receiving attention in addition to LUNC.