Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Business
  • Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 7th Dec 2022
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 7th Dec 2022

Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 7th Dec 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 7th Dec 2022

Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 7th Dec 2022

Advertisement

The price forecast for Terra Luna Classic is optimistic as the LUNC/USD pair has found support at $0.000169, which is a support level that is also the upper end of an upward trendline. Due to liquidity issues at FTX, Genesis, and multiple other crypto exchanges, the cryptocurrency market has recently been difficult for investors, with the majority of cryptocurrencies failing to earn gains.

When compared to other high market-cap cryptocurrencies, Terra Classic (LUNC) had a slight price increase, defying the general trend.

Today’s Lunc Price

Luna Classic’s price today is $0.0001696 USD

Advertisement
DATELuna ClassicUSD
Today01
$ 0.0001696

Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction

LUNC’s price increased by more than 8% over the previous seven days, according to statistics from a source. It had a market cap of more than $1 billion and was trading at $0.000173 as of the time of this writing. Due to the market’s FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt), trade volume has fallen and has stayed below $1 billion.

After breaching the $0.00016 upward trendline support level, the LUNC/USD is now bearish. The negative trend might be carried all the way to the $0.00011 level by closing candles below this level.

The MACD predicts a bullish trend, whereas the RSI suggests a negative trend. The 50-day moving average, which is currently functioning as resistance, is also indicating a bearish trend below $0.00022. Although it is doubtful that LUNC will reach $3 anytime soon, a cross over $0.00016 can cause purchases to continue until $0.00027 or $0.00036.

Advertisement

Due to the fact that its presale is about to end, IMPT is also receiving attention in addition to LUNC.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 06 Dec2022
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 06 Dec2022
Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi – 06 Dec 2022
Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi – 06 Dec 2022
PSX closes lower over uncertain domestic conditions
PSX closes lower over uncertain domestic conditions
Unisame calls for declaring economic emergency
Unisame calls for declaring economic emergency
Rupee continues to slide against dollar
Rupee continues to slide against dollar
Foxconn to start making iPhones again at the biggest factory in the world
Foxconn to start making iPhones again at the biggest factory in the world
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story