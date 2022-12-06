Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • PSX closes lower over uncertain domestic conditions
PSX closes lower over uncertain domestic conditions

PSX closes lower over uncertain domestic conditions

Articles
PSX closes lower over uncertain domestic conditions

PSX closes lower over uncertain domestic conditions

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse closed on a negative note on Tuesday on the back of reduced investors’ participation in the market due to economic and political uncertainty, analysts said.

An analyst at Pearl Securities said that the benchmark KSE-100 Index remained under pressure throughout the day with low volumes. However, in the last hours a pullback was witnessed in the market.

“The bourse remained under selling pressure as the negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the ninth review remain stalled. The government’s debt stocks hit a historic high of Rs50.152 trillion causing lackluster activity,” he added.

The Russian government giving a positive sign for selling petrol, diesel and liquefied natural gas (LNG) at discounted rates to Pakistan also did not trigger positive sentiments among the investors, he remarked.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index shed 72.73 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 41,539.94 points. The KSE-30 shares Index gained 5.01 points, to close at 15,365.26 points.

Advertisement

As many as 326 scrips were active of which 112 advanced, 186 declined and 28 remained unchanged.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market witnessed a mixed session where initially the KSE-100 Index opened in the green, but selling momentum built up over the ongoing political clamor in the country.

“Deteriorating macroeconomic factors have continued to undermine the investors’ confidence resulting in significant volume reduction from the main board as third tier stocks continued to dominate the volume board,” he added.

Going forward, the analysts expect the market to remain under pressure due to prevailing economic and political situations. Hence, recommend investors adopt the “Sell on Strength” strategy in the upcoming sessions.

The ready market volumes stood at 131.69 million shares, compared with the turnover of 126.25 million shares in the last trading session.

The companies which reflected the highest gains included Pak Services up Rs49.29 to close at Rs975.60/share, and Shield Corporation up Rs21.38 to close at Rs316/share.

Advertisement

The companies which reflected the most losses included Sapphire Fiber down Rs78.71 to close at Rs971.40/share, and Colgate Palm down Rs39.09 to close at Rs1,943.33/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Dewan Cement with a turnover of 11.27 million shares. The scrip gained 30 paisas to close at Rs5.54/share, followed by WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 9.87 million shares. It gained one paisa to close at Rs1.37/share. Dewan Motors remained the third with a turnover of 9.86 million shares. It gained Rs1.04 to close at Rs15.01/share.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
First drop in food prices in 21 months, yet Christmas dinner prices rise 9%
First drop in food prices in 21 months, yet Christmas dinner prices rise 9%
RMT accused of playing fast and loose with Christmas plans
RMT accused of playing fast and loose with Christmas plans
Australia raises mortgage rates
Australia raises mortgage rates
Currency Rate in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound - 06 Dec 2022
Currency Rate in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound - 06 Dec 2022
EURO TO PKR - Today's Euro Rate in Pakistan - 06 Dec 2022
EURO TO PKR - Today's Euro Rate in Pakistan - 06 Dec 2022
Pound TO PKR - Today's GBP to PKR - 06 Dec 2022
Pound TO PKR - Today's GBP to PKR - 06 Dec 2022
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story