Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 7th Dec 2022

Articles
Quant Price has the potential to show a big increase in its rate of rallying higher. Buyers are placing deposits at QNT prices that are higher than the most recent swing climb in higher time frames, such as weekly. This hidden speed factor has been present since the middle of June, which was when Crypto was at its lowest level in the previous 52 weeks.

Buyers are drawing the third bullish weekly candle of crypto this week, which can be seen against the backdrop of the high-level price structure in the weekly chart. This week’s upswing has resulted in a price gain of 8%. As a result, new investors are having an effect on Quant Crypto, which is causing a new long situation to emerge.

Quant Price Today

DATEXRPUSD
Today01
$ 126.85
Quant Price Prediction

The current trading volume for Quant over the past 24 hours is $28,294,999 USD, while the live price of Quant is $129.54 USD. Our QNT to USD price is always kept up to date in real time. Quant has experienced a loss of 0.86% over the past day. The current position on CoinMarketCap is number 30, and the live market cap is currently equal to $1,563,843,049 USD. There are a total of 12,072,738 QNT coins available for circulation, and there is a maximum supply of 14,612,493 QNT coins.

Next Story