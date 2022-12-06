RMT accused of playing fast and loose with Christmas plans

Union leaders rejected improved offers to halt railway strikes and vowed more over Christmas.

Union bosses are urging RMT members at Network Rail to walk out on 13-14 and 16-17 December.

The union has announced strike action from 6pm, Christmas Eve, to 6am December 27.

Members will be asked in a ballot whether they should persevere with strikes, which might reflect discontent over lost income from previous strikes or indicate unity over their battle.

The transport secretary called the escalation “very disappointing.”

The train issue is one of many threatening a winter of discontent as unions seek salary raises to insulate members from the cost of living crisis.

Nurses, firefighters, and highway workers could strike.

It follows teacher and bus driver strikes.

Midday, the GMB will announce ambulance strike dates.

The dispute between Royal Mail and its 115,000 frontline workers has grown nasty and shows no chance of ending before Christmas after a wave of action over Black Friday.

Backbenchers are pressuring the administration to pass laws guaranteeing a minimum service level.

More strike action on the trains is terrible news for holiday travelers.

Businesses say the measure is costing them billions of pounds when they can least afford it.

Mr. Lynch added, “We remain available for conversations to settle these issues, but we won’t bend to employer and government pressure.”

Network Rail’s top negotiator accused the RMT of “messing with Christmas plans.”

“The RMT’s response to a considerably improved offer reveals their true priority: using the public and Network Rail staff as players in a struggle with the government,” he said.

“What good is a referendum if strikes are inevitable?”

Later today, RDG union talks will continue.

TSSA called off December Network Rail strikes so it could make an offer to its members.

The TSSA planned to strike on December 17 and pursue additional industrial action starting December 13.

“Despite a new and improved deal guaranteeing job security and a fair pay rise, the RMT is continuing with scheduled industrial action and calling additional strikes over Christmas,” said transport secretary Mark Harper.

“It’s especially disheartening because the TSSA union dubbed this contract the ‘best we can negotiate’ and called off strikes.

“The government facilitated a fair and decent offer, but the RMT failed to do its role by encouraging its members to reject it. Our rail network now faces damaging interruption rather than useful discussion.”

