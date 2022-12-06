SAR TO PKR – Today’s Saudi Riyal to PKR – 07 Dec 2022

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.52 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 59.60. Updated on, 07 Dec 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 59.52 59.60 SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 229.25 231.4 Euro EUR 249.2 252 British Pound GBP 292.5 295 UAE Dirham AED 65.35 65.9 Saudi Riyal SAR 63.25 63.85 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 732 737 Canadian Dollar CAD 166.23 167.58 Australian Dollar AUD 152.24 153.49 Omani Riyal OMR 582.5 587 Japanese Yen JPY 1.93 1.97 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.99 50.44 Qatari Riyal QAR 61.5 62 Bahrain Dinar BHD 596 600.5 Thai Bhat THB 6.26 6.36 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.85 32.1 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.74 29.09 Danish Krone DKK 31.73 32.08 New Zealand Dollar NZD 139.22 140.42 Singapore Dollar SGD 165.62 166.92 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.65 22.95 Swedish Krona SEK 21.46 21.76 Swiss Franc CHF 239.14 240.89 Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82 Advertisement BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.