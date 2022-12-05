Advertisement
  • Saudi Riyal to PKR – Today’s SAR to PKR – 06 Dec 2022
Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is  59.47 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 59.55. Updated on, 06 Dec 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today59.4759.55
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD229.5231.5
EuroEUR250252.5
British PoundGBP293295.8
UAE DirhamAED65.365.8
Saudi RiyalSAR63.263.8
Kuwaiti DinarKWD730.16735.16
Canadian DollarCAD166.23167.58
Australian DollarAUD152.24153.49
Omani RiyalOMR581.45585.95
Japanese YenJPY1.91.94
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.9950.44
Qatari RiyalQAR61.562
Bahrain DinarBHD595.37599.87
Thai BhatTHB6.266.36
Chinese YuanCNY31.8532.1
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.7429.09
Danish KroneDKK31.7332.08
New Zealand DollarNZD139.22140.42
Singapore DollarSGD165.62166.92
Norwegians KroneNOK22.6522.95
Swedish KronaSEK21.4621.76
Swiss FrancCHF239.14240.89
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

