Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan – 07 Dec 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 07 Dec 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 229.25 231.4 Euro EUR 249.2 252 British Pound GBP 292.5 295 UAE Dirham AED 65.35 65.9 Saudi Riyal SAR 63.25 63.85 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 732 737 Canadian Dollar CAD 166.23 167.58 Australian Dollar AUD 152.24 153.49 Omani Riyal OMR 582.5 587 Japanese Yen JPY 1.93 1.97 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.99 50.44 Qatari Riyal QAR 61.5 62 Bahrain Dinar BHD 596 600.5 Thai Bhat THB 6.26 6.36 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.85 32.1 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.74 29.09 Danish Krone DKK 31.73 32.08 New Zealand Dollar NZD 139.22 140.42 Singapore Dollar SGD 165.62 166.92 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.65 22.95 Swedish Krona SEK 21.46 21.76 Swiss Franc CHF 239.14 240.89 Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82

