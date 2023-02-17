AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 72.09 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 72.17 Updated on, 17 February 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

Advertisement

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 72.09 72.17

Advertisement

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 264.38 269.9 Euro EUR 282.2 285 British Pound GBP 318 321 UAE Dirham AED 72.09 72.17 Saudi Riyal SAR 70.3 71 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 859.53 868.53 Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2 Australian Dollar AUD 180 182.4 Omani Riyal OMR 684.22 692.22 Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6 Qatari Riyal QAR 72.37 73.07 Bahrain Dinar BHD 700.58 708.58 Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81 Chinese Yuan CNY 38.46 38.86 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.56 33.91 Danish Krone DKK 37.77 38.17 New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.34 167.34 Singapore Dollar SGD 197.12 199.12 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08 Swedish Krona SEK 25.26 25.56 Swiss Franc CHF 285.15 287.65 Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.29 Advertisement BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.