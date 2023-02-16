Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 17th Feb 2023
As Bitcoin surges beyond $24,000, investors are speculating about the possibility of a new bull market. After reaching an all-time high in December 2017, Bitcoin had a significant drop and has since been unable to reclaim its prior heights.

Yet, recent developments like significant corporations investing in Bitcoin and institutional acceptance have driven a jump in values, prompting many to speculatively predict the beginning of a new bull market.

Also, it has been noted that a key cause in the recent rise in the price of Bitcoin is the recent foundation of a new division by the Bank of New York Mellon with the goal of assisting consumers to keep, transfer, and issue digital assets.

Let’s examine the factors that have contributed to Bitcoin’s growth and the forecasts for its price in more detail.

Today’s Bitcoin Price

DATEBTCUSD
Today01$ 24,880.63

Bitcoin Price Prediction

The price of one Bitcoin is at $22,974 with a trading volume of $25 billion over the previous 24 hours. The cost of Bitcoin has risen throughout this time by almost 4%. Importantly, it keeps first place on CoinMarketCap, with a $443 billion live market capitalization.

Technically speaking, Bitcoin has surpassed the $24,300 significant double top resistance barrier. A bullish trend continuation in Bitcoin is more likely if the current candles close above this level. Bitcoin’s immediate resistance levels are $26,450 and $25,450.

The price of Bitcoin may drop towards the $22,500 level, which is supported by an ascending channel, in the event of a bearish breakdown below the $24,300 level.

Nonetheless, there is a good likelihood of prolonged positive trading above the $24,300 mark as both the RSI and MACD indicators are in the buying zone and Bitcoin has formed an upward channel.

Also Read

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 17th Feb 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 17th Feb 2023

The price of Ethereum increased by 9% over the previous day, reaching...

