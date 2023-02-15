Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 16th Feb 2023

The ADA coin, which drives the Cardano blockchain with smart contracts, has been rising. The cryptocurrency, which ranks ninth in the world in terms of market capitalization, was recently up about 8.5% for the day with the price of ADA/USD fluctuating about $0.39, giving it a market size of about $13.5 billion.

ADA is benefiting from a bigger rise taking place in the cryptocurrency industry. On Tuesday, Ethereum was up roughly 3.0% and Bitcoin was last up 1.7%, as traders were glad that the most recent US inflation data, while still high, weren’t as severe as some had anticipated. With the help of its most recent surge, Cardano has recovered more than 13% from its previous weekly lows in the $0.34 range, and is once more marginally above its 200-Day Moving Average.

The more times Cardano tries resistance in the $0.4250-$0.44 range, the more likely it is, according to a source, that the cryptocurrency can break to the north. Cardano can go swiftly towards $0.68 if ADA can generate a solid daily candle stick close above this region, he stated, citing a lack of opposition in the interim to thwart the move. Longer term, according to source, Cardano is probably in a trend to rise back over $1.0, which was formerly a significant long-term level of resistance. Never inquire as to whether it is too late to purchase a certain asset. The response is invariably never. The correct inquiry is whether or not to purchase a particular asset. And that is dependent on how an investor assesses the prognosis for its long-term price performance. It may be worthwhile to purchase some ADA if, based on your own study, you believe that its price will increase significantly in the next years. If not, keep your distance.