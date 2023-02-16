Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 17th Feb 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 17th Feb 2023

Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 17th Feb 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 17th Feb 2023

Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 17th Feb 2023

Advertisement

The ADA coin, which drives the Cardano blockchain with smart contracts, has been rising. The cryptocurrency, which ranks ninth in the world in terms of market capitalization, was recently up about 8.5% for the day with the price of ADA/USD fluctuating about $0.39, giving it a market size of about $13.5 billion.

ADA is benefiting from a bigger rise taking place in the cryptocurrency industry. On Tuesday, Ethereum was up roughly 3.0% and Bitcoin was last up 1.7%, as traders were glad that the most recent US inflation data, while still high, weren’t as severe as some had anticipated. With the help of its most recent surge, Cardano has recovered more than 13% from its previous weekly lows in the $0.34 range, and is once more marginally above its 200-Day Moving Average.

Today’s Cardano Price

DATEADAUSD
Today010.4082429

Cardano Price Prediction

Advertisement

The more times Cardano tries resistance in the $0.4250-$0.44 range, the more likely it is, according to a source, that the cryptocurrency can break to the north. Cardano can go swiftly towards $0.68 if ADA can generate a solid daily candle stick close above this region, he stated, citing a lack of opposition in the interim to thwart the move. Longer term, according to source, Cardano is probably in a trend to rise back over $1.0, which was formerly a significant long-term level of resistance.

Never inquire as to whether it is too late to purchase a certain asset. The response is invariably never. The correct inquiry is whether or not to purchase a particular asset. And that is dependent on how an investor assesses the prognosis for its long-term price performance.

It may be worthwhile to purchase some ADA if, based on your own study, you believe that its price will increase significantly in the next years. If not, keep your distance.

Also Read

BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 17th Feb 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 17th Feb 2023

As Bitcoin surges beyond $24,000, investors are speculating about the possibility of...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistan’s forex reserves inch up at $8.7 billion
Pakistan’s forex reserves inch up at $8.7 billion
Honda Bike Price Increases With CD 70 of Rs. 140,000
Honda Bike Price Increases With CD 70 of Rs. 140,000
Pakistan equity market remains bearish on profit-selling
Pakistan equity market remains bearish on profit-selling
Meezan Bank posts 59 per cent growth in annual profit to Rs45 billion
Meezan Bank posts 59 per cent growth in annual profit to Rs45 billion
Digitalisation can add $60 billion to Pakistan economy in next eight years: OICCI
Digitalisation can add $60 billion to Pakistan economy in next eight years: OICCI
Dollar slips to Rs264.38 on taxation measures taken through mini-budget
Dollar slips to Rs264.38 on taxation measures taken through mini-budget
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story