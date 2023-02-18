Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 18th Feb 2023

ADA, the ticker for cryptocurrency Cardano, the token that powers the smart-contract-enabled Cardano blockchain, is suffering a minor pullback on Thursday after a furious two-day climb. Cardano has experienced a surprising nearly 18% rise since Monday’s lows under $0.35, with the last time it changed hands slightly above $0.4050. With ADA weighing moderately as short-term bullish speculators cut profits, that is a little more than 3.0% below prior session highs in the $0.42s.

The recent uptrend in ADA coincides with a face-ripping rally seen throughout the cryptocurrency industry, reaching its highest levels since early November. On Wednesday, Bitcoin increased by about 10% to reach its highest level in months above $24,500, and Ethereum is once more testing multi-week highs in the $1,700 region. Experts attribute the surge to a short position squeeze. That undoubtedly has the potential to boost Cardano.

The last three days saw a jump in short-position liquidations to one-month highs, according to cryptocurrency derivatives website coinglass.com. Around $3.75 million in short positions have been forcibly closed by exchanges over the past two days, which is more than on January 13th. With ADA currently up almost 65% on the year, the most recent upward movement represents a significant breach to the north of Cardano’s 200-Day Moving Average.

Advertisement

Today’s Cardano Price

DATE ADA USD Today 01 0.4062456 Cardano Price Prediction Cardano is currently pushing past a significant long-term resistance area (the $0.39-$0.44 region) after resuming its ascent over $0.40 and to the north of its 21 and 200DMAs in the $0.38s. The door is open for a quick rebound over $0.50 and towards the summer 2022 highs near $0.65 if ADA can generate a strong upward break of this zone, particularly the late-October/early November highs in the $0.44s. Cardano has lately created an inverted head and shoulders pattern, which many view as a positive indicator, according to some analysts. Advertisement Also Read BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 18th Feb 2023 The prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have significantly risen in...