Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 13th Feb 2023

The appeal of cryptocurrencies persisted in 2021. Cryptocurrencies are now accepted by Goldman Sachs. In April 2021, Coinbase became the first significant cryptocurrency company to go public. The first U.S. exchange-traded fund with a focus on Bitcoin debuted in October of the same year.

The most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, had a prosperous year. The value of the digital currency has grown by about 70% since the start of 2021, pushing the total market value of cryptocurrencies past $2 trillion.

The majority of the major coins’ values have significantly increased this year, which has been great for the cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP) are three other digital currencies doing well.

If the history of cryptocurrencies is any indication of the future, investors can look forward to an amazing journey.

The important Crypto predictions for 2023 are as follows:

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is currently worth $21,682 and has a 24-hour trading volume of $24 billion. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has dropped by less than 1%. CoinMarketCap currently ranks first with a live market cap of $418 billion.

On Saturday, Bitcoin broke through a major support zone of $21,875 and the closing of candles below this level increases the likelihood of a selling trend in BTC. A bullish breakout of the $21,875 level could lead to the BTC price reaching the next resistance levels of $22,300 or $22,850.

In contrast, failure to break below the $21,750 level may extend the downtrend to the $21,200 level. Further down, BTC’s immediate support is at $21,200, and a break below this level could send the price of BTC as low as $20,600.

Ethereum Price Prediction

The price of Ethereum is $1,518 with a $7.5 billion 24-hour trading volume. ET has lost nearly 2% in the last 24 hours and now ranks second on CoinMarketCap with a market cap of $185 billion.

Technically, Ethereum is trading just above the $1,500 double-bottom support level. Closed candles above $1,500 have the potential to drive an uptrend to $1,560.

An upward channel that was previously violated on Friday is driving this resistance level. A break above $1,560 could expose BTC to $1,600 or $1,680.

Failure to break above the $1,560 level, on the other hand, can keep the ETH price bearish and increase selling pressure, leading to a bearish breakout under the $1,510 level and prices falling to the $1,435 level.

Cardano Price Prediction

Cardano showed good growth in January following the 2022 bear market. ADA has increased by 15.32% in the last 30 days. It is currently trading at $0.363, representing a 2.9% decrease in value over the last 24 hours. Let’s take a look at the Cardano price prediction for mid-February 2023.

Changelly’s cryptocurrency experts forecasted the price of ADA in February 2023. Analysts expect ADA to trade at a minimum of $0.379962 and a maximum of $0.429957. The average ADA price is expected to be $0.419958.

Depending on market sentiment, this can vary greatly. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s crackdown on cryptocurrency staking sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency market.

However, if the market continues to be bullish, the price of ADA could skyrocket. ADA, however, has a long way to go before reaching its all-time high of $3.10.

