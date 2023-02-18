Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 19th Feb 2023

The appeal of cryptocurrencies persisted in 2021. Cryptocurrencies are now accepted by Goldman Sachs. In April 2021, Coinbase became the first significant cryptocurrency company to go public. The first U.S. exchange-traded fund with a focus on Bitcoin debuted in October of the same year.

The most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, had a prosperous year. The value of the digital currency has grown by about 70% since the start of 2021, pushing the total market value of cryptocurrencies past $2 trillion.

The majority of the major coins’ values have significantly increased this year, which has been great for the cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP) are three other digital currencies doing well.

If the history of cryptocurrencies is any indication of the future, investors can look forward to an amazing journey.

The important Crypto predictions for 2023 are as follows:

Bitcoin Price Prediction

With a $38 billion trading volume over the past day and a current price of $24,600, bitcoin has seen a 3% growth.

The 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $23,325 served as resistance for Bitcoin before it recovered and began to rise. A purchasing trend in Bitcoin was sparked by the most recent candle closing above this level, which added to the positive market attitude.

Going ahead, $25,300 represents the next hurdle for Bitcoin. The BTC price might rise to $26,000 if a bullish crossover takes place over this point.

The probability of a long-lasting rising trend in Bitcoin is increased by the 50-day moving average. Investors may think about keeping an eye on the $24,250 level as a potential entry point to buy a long position in Bitcoin in order to profit from this trend.

Ethereum Price Prediction

With a price of $1,700 and a $9.2 billion 24-hour trading volume, Ethereum has seen a 2.30% increase over the previous day. The ETH/USD pair broke past the important $1,670 resistance level on Saturday, indicating a bullish breakout that may open up additional buying chances up to the $1,750 level. The $1,825 and $1,875 levels could be reached by ETH’s price if a breakout over $1,750 is successful. On the other hand, the $1,670 level serves as immediate support for Ethereum, and a breakdown below that level could result in a sell-off towards the $1,550 level. Advertisement In general, it is advisable for investors to keep a careful check on the $1,670 level for prospective buying opportunities as well as any potential breakouts or collapses. Cardano Price Prediction On January 15, Cardano price experienced a substantial 9% increase, reaching a high of $0.42, but the current sell-off suggests that the positive impetus was fleeting. Trading near the current price levels should be done with extreme caution even though the uptrend has not yet been proven to be over. The price of Cardano is currently trading at $0.39, a decrease of 7% from the opening bell. The daily forecast for Cardano exhibits a negative divergence with the new high at $0.42 and the previous range high at $0.34. Advertisement The Relative Strength Index (RSI) feeds the bearish fire. This suggests that the bullish trend may be about to reverse, with a short-term bearish bias.

Taking into account these variables, Cardano may decrease near the $0.30 level, potentially experiencing a 20% decline. The starting point of the RSI’s Divergence levels is the target zone.

A break above the fresh year-to-date high at $0.421 would invalidate the bearish argument. The bulls may seize control if Cardano overcomes this resistance level and drives the price up to the $0.500 barrier, increasing its market value by 25%.

