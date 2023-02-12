Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 13th Feb 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 13th Feb 2023

Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 13th Feb 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 13th Feb 2023

Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 13th Feb 2023

Advertisement

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price  prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge Today’s price

Doge price today is $ 0.0820695 USD

DATEDogecoinUSD
Today1$ 0.0820695

Doge Price Prediction:

Dogecoin (DOGE), the cryptocurrency that powers the dog meme-inspired Dogecoin crypto payments blockchain, plummeted on Thursday, and price forecasts have since deteriorated.

Advertisement

After breaking out of an uptrend that began in late-December 2022 earlier this week, the internet’s favourite meme coin went from bad to worse on Thursday amid a broad crypto sell-off triggered by a mix of Fed tightening fear-induced downside and concerns about the SEC’s crackdown on US-based crypto staking services.

DOGE/USD has settled just above its 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $0.08 on Friday, down more than 10% on the week and nearly 18% from last Saturday’s highs of $0.10.

The bears achieved their short-term goal of testing the resistance-turned-support level of $0.079, implying that the Dogecoin market is now likely to stabilise, if only for a few days.

Dogecoin’s latest drop has reduced its year-to-date gains to less than 20%, and traders are once again questioning whether Dogecoin ever truly emerged from its bear market, which began in the second half of 2021 and lasted through most of 2022. The cryptocurrency is still up more than 60% from its 2021 lows of less than $0.05.

Advertisement

Hopes that Elon Musk, the recently appointed CEO of Twitter, will incorporate Dogecoin into a future payment system on the platform are keeping prices elevated compared to the 2022 lows.

However, falling Twitter engagement, as evidenced by falling engagement on Elon Musk’s posts, has some analysts concerned that Twitter may not be the silver bullet that will return Dogecoin to all-time highs.

Musk appears to be growing increasingly frustrated with declining Twitter engagement – according to one recent study, US usage is down 9% since Musk took over, with Democrats abandoning the platform in droves due to Musk’s apparent right-wing political leanings.

Musk has previously stated that Twitter is on the verge of bankruptcy, and Dogecoin investors should be concerned unless things improve for the social media platform.

In the short term, a retest of $0.079 support and possibly a drop towards the 200-Day SMA at $0.077 appear more likely than a recovery back to recent highs in the $0.10 area.

Advertisement

If US CPI data comes in lower than expected next week, sentiment may improve slightly. However, Dogecoin is likely to remain restricted within its multi-month $0.07-$0.11ish range in the near future.

Also Read

Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 11th Feb 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 11th Feb 2023

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price  prediction and Doge TO USD converted price...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 12 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 12 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Qatar – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 12 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Qatar – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 12 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia – Today’s Gold Price in SAR –12 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia – Today’s Gold Price in SAR –12 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in UAE – Today’s Gold Price in UAE –12 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in UAE – Today’s Gold Price in UAE –12 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–12 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–12 Feb 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 12 February 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 12 February 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story