Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 15th Feb 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 15th Feb 2023

Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 15th Feb 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 15th Feb 2023

Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 15th Feb 2023

Advertisement

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price  prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge Today’s price

Doge price today is $0.081716 USD

DATEDogecoinUSD
Today1$0.081716

Doge Price Prediction:

Dogecoin price forecast indicates that DOGe cryptocurrency is currently in a downtrend after slipping out of a rising parallel channel on the daily time frame chart.

DOGE’s daily moving average of 20, 50, 100, and 200 days has been breached.

Advertisement

The DOGE/BTC pair was down 1.88% during the intraday trading session, trading at 0.000003766 BTC.

The DOGE community’s ongoing efforts suggest that the token may increase above $0.1 given the dogecoin price prediction. The DOGE cryptocurrency may reach the $0.1 level during this recovery phase inside the parallel channel on the daily time frame chart.

The DOGE token has dropped below the ascending parallel channel and must now climb back up. The DOGE token is currently being attempted to rally with strong upward momentum across the charts by buyers.

Dogecoin’s price was $0.08161, and during the day’s trading, it lost 0.72% of its market capitalization. However, during the intraday trading session, trading volume increased by 98.93%.

This shows that buyers of DOGE cryptocurrency are attempting to jump-start the token’s recovery through the ascending parallel channel. The market cap to volume ratio is 0.07258.

Advertisement

The daily time frame chart for Dogecoin price prediction indicates that the DOGE token is currently in its long-term consolidation phase.

Some analysts predict that the DOGE cryptocurrency will regain its losses and reach $1 by the end of 2023.

To achieve the required recovery, the DOGE cryptocurrency must increase its purchasing power and rally out of the long-term consolidation phase in the current rising parallel channel.

Sellers are still able to approach the market to withdraw DOGE cryptocurrency despite the lower-than-average volume movement.

Also Read

Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 14th Feb 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 14th Feb 2023

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price  prediction and Doge TO USD converted price...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 16 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 16 February 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 16 February 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 16 February 2023
Euro to PKR - Euro rate in Pakistan today - 16 February 2023
Euro to PKR - Euro rate in Pakistan today - 16 February 2023
EU sets March 30 deadline for Orange and MasMovil merger
EU sets March 30 deadline for Orange and MasMovil merger
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 16th Feb 2023
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 16th Feb 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 16th Feb 2023
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 16th Feb 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story