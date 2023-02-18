Advertisement
  • Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 19th Feb 2023
Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price  prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge Today’s price

Doge price today is $0.0886693 USD

DATEDogecoinUSD
Today1$0.0886693

Doge Price Prediction:

Between November 1 and November 9, Dogecoin’s price fell by 55% and peaked at $0.0705. In an effort to recoup losses, DOGE recovered 34% as buyers entered the market, although purchasing pressure peaked at $0.0946.

The meme coin has been locked trading inside this range for almost 100 days as a result of this move.

Even if the Dogecoin price momentarily surpassed this ceiling in late November and early December, it was fleeting. After bouncing off the immediate support level at $0.0813, DOGE is currently trading at $0.0861.

Crypto markets have slowed down as a result of Bitcoin price rejection at the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the $25,000 psychological milestone. Hence, investors must exercise caution.

The price of Dogecoin can rise 9.5% in the interim to retest the purchasing climax at $0.0946, but any movement above this level is exceedingly improbable given the current status of DOGE.

So, it is likely that the cryptocurrency with a dog theme will continue its 100 days of rangebound movement.

On the other hand, the daily candlestick closure must break through the $0.0813 support level in order to invalidate the downward bias for Dogecoin price. In this scenario, DOGE is most likely to drop 13% and reach its selling peak at $0.0705.

