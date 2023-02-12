Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 269.28 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 12 February 2023 Rs. 269.28 0.46% 11 February 2023 Rs. 269.28

Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 269.28 269.53 Euro EUR 288.93 289.53 British Pound GBP 325.8 326.5 UAE Dirham AED 73.16 73.46 Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36 Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2 Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9 Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24 Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85 Qatari Riyal QAR 75.88 76.58 Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.58 Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54 Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33 Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11 Swedish Krona SEK 26.1 26.4 Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75 Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45 Advertisement

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.