Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 269.28 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
12 February 2023Rs. 269.280.46%
11 February 2023Rs. 269.28

Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD269.28269.53
EuroEUR288.93289.53
British PoundGBP325.8326.5
UAE DirhamAED73.1673.46
Saudi RiyalSAR71.671.9
Kuwaiti DinarKWD903.36912.36
Canadian DollarCAD206208.2
Australian DollarAUD184.5186.9
Omani RiyalOMR718.24726.24
Japanese YenJPY2.062.11
Malaysian RinggitMYR64.2564.85
Qatari RiyalQAR75.8876.58
Bahrain DinarBHD734.58742.58
Thai BhatTHB8.258.4
Chinese YuanCNY40.6841.08
Hong Kong DollarHKD35.1935.54
Danish KroneDKK39.8540.25
New Zealand DollarNZD174.33176.33
Singapore DollarSGD208.4210.4
Norwegians KroneNOK26.8127.11
Swedish KronaSEK26.126.4
Swiss FrancCHF300.25302.75
Indian RupeeINR3.343.45
Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.

