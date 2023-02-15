Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 265.38 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 15 February 2023 Rs. 265.38 0.74% 14 February 2023 Rs. 267.34

Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 265.38 267.66 Euro EUR 280.7 283.5 British Pound GBP 317.5 320.65 UAE Dirham AED 71.6 72.32 Saudi Riyal SAR 69.75 70.45 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68 Canadian Dollar CAD 194.8 199.5 Australian Dollar AUD 179.8 184 Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35 Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6 Qatari Riyal QAR 74.06 74.76 Bahrain Dinar BHD 717 725 Thai Bhat THB 8.25 9.75 Chinese Yuan CNY 39 43 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.34 34.69 Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18 New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41 Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83 Swedish Krona SEK 25.97 26.27 Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71 Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.