  Dollar TO PKR – Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan – 15 February 2023
Dollar TO PKR – Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan – 15 February 2023

Articles
USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 265.38 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
15 February 2023Rs. 265.380.74%
14 February 2023Rs. 267.34

Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD265.38267.66
EuroEUR280.7283.5
British PoundGBP317.5320.65
UAE DirhamAED71.672.32
Saudi RiyalSAR69.7570.45
Kuwaiti DinarKWD880.68889.68
Canadian DollarCAD194.8199.5
Australian DollarAUD179.8184
Omani RiyalOMR700.35708.35
Japanese YenJPY22.05
Malaysian RinggitMYR6262.6
Qatari RiyalQAR74.0674.76
Bahrain DinarBHD717725
Thai BhatTHB8.259.75
Chinese YuanCNY3943
Hong Kong DollarHKD34.3434.69
Danish KroneDKK38.7839.18
New Zealand DollarNZD170.41172.41
Singapore DollarSGD199201
Norwegians KroneNOK26.5326.83
Swedish KronaSEK25.9726.27
Swiss FrancCHF292.21294.71
Indian RupeeINR3.253.36
Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.

