  Dollar TO PKR – Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan – 16 February 2023
Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 16 February 2023

Articles
USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 264.38 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Read more: Gold Rate in Pakistan – Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 16 Feb 2023

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
16 February 2023Rs. 264.380.38%
15 February 2023Rs. 265.38

Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD264.38269.9
EuroEUR282.2285
British PoundGBP318321
UAE DirhamAED70.371
Saudi RiyalSAR70.371
Kuwaiti DinarKWD859.53868.53
Canadian DollarCAD195197.2
Australian DollarAUD180182.4
Omani RiyalOMR684.22692.22
Japanese YenJPY2.062.11
Malaysian RinggitMYR6262.6
Qatari RiyalQAR72.3773.07
Bahrain DinarBHD700.58708.58
Thai BhatTHB7.667.81
Chinese YuanCNY38.4638.86
Hong Kong DollarHKD33.5633.91
Danish KroneDKK37.7738.17
New Zealand DollarNZD165.34167.34
Singapore DollarSGD197.12199.12
Norwegians KroneNOK25.7826.08
Swedish KronaSEK25.2625.56
Swiss FrancCHF285.15287.65
Indian RupeeINR3.183.29
Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.

Next Story