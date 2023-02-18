Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 264.38 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 18 February 2023 Rs. 262.82 0.59% 17 February 2023 Rs. 262.82

Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 265 268 Euro EUR 279.2 282 British Pound GBP 315.8 319 UAE Dirham AED 72.8 73.6 Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 867.89 876.89 Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2 Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.4 Omani Riyal OMR 690.7 698.7 Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98 Qatari Riyal QAR 73.05 73.75 Bahrain Dinar BHD 707.22 715.22 Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81 Chinese Yuan CNY 38.76 39.16 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.56 33.91 Danish Krone DKK 38.14 38.54 New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.34 167.34 Singapore Dollar SGD 197.12 199.12 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08 Swedish Krona SEK 25.26 25.56 Swiss Franc CHF 287.56 290.06 Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.29

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.